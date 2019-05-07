All about Yami Gautam's character in Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala

bollywood

Sources say Yami Gautam plays a supermodel struggling with self-image issues in Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana

Seven years after they made their Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012), Yami Gautam is ready to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala. While it is known that Khurrana plays a prematurely balding man in the Amar Kaushik-directed drama, sources say Gautam's character too tackles another social evil. "Yami plays a supermodel who hails from Lucknow. While those around her are taken by her beauty, she is blind to her strengths and harbours insecurity. Through her character, the film shines a spotlight on self-image issues," says a source.

On her part, Gautam refuses to divulge details about her character, but acknowledges that the story struck a chord with her at the first narration. "Bala was a script that I instantly connected with. Dinesh [Vijan, producer] has a peculiar way of recognising great stories." The actor, who has had a great start to the year with Uri, intends to throw her weight behind content-driven films.

"2019 has been immensely rewarding with the success of Uri. While it is still playing in parts of the country, it's great to go on floors with another interesting story."

Vijan, who has worked with her on Badlapur (2015), adds, "Yami is the perfect fit. Though she is sweet and endearing, her character is more than what meets the eye. The audience will enjoy seeing her in the role."

Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey and Seema Pahwa.

