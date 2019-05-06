Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar start shooting for upcoming film Bala

bollywood

Bala poster. Pic/instagram.com/ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam-starrer Bala went on floors today, May 6. The Badhaai Ho actor took to his Instagram account to make the announcement. He wrote, "Excitement is in the hair.. err air! The shooting for #Bala begins today!"

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier co-starred in blockbusters like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together.

Ayushmann is also reuniting with his Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam. Vicky Donor marked the Bollywood debut for both the actors. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala will be a quirky laugh riot. It will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Amar is known for directing the 2018 hit film Stree, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. In Bala, Ayushmann will play the role of a man who balds maturely and Bhumi will play the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

According to Indian film critic Taran Adarsh, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Seema Pahwa. The laugh riot is expected to hit the big screens in September 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam... #Bala filming begins today... Costars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa... Directed by Amar Kaushik... Produced by Dinesh Vijan. #JioStudios pic.twitter.com/9thZjPp1AD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2019

Riding high on the success of Badhai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann will also be seen in Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Article 15.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in Alankrita Shrivastava directorial Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Yami was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI