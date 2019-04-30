Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 to release on June 28

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently treated his fans with two blockbusters AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho is back to win millions of hearts with his upcoming film Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15

Moviegoers will soon get to witness Ayushmann Khurrana's magic on screen as his film, Article 15, has finally got a release date.

The film is scheduled to release on June 28 this year. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the release date on his Twitter handle along with a picture of the actor in his character's get up.

"#Article15, an investigative drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, to release on 28 June 2019... Costars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Directed by Anubhav Sinha," he tweeted.

#Article15, an investigative drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, to release on 28 June 2019... Costars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Directed by Anubhav Sinha. pic.twitter.com/LmtXDCa55D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

The 34-year-old actor, who recently wrapped up shooting for the film, had previously penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram account, calling the movie "the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema."

"Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most realistic cop role ever. Thanks to the entire cast and crew, esp @ronjinichakraborty and @ashishsverma for this wonderful 3D mini model of mine. Love. It's a wrap! # Article15," he wrote on April 9 alongside a picture featuring a 3D mini model of him.

Anubhav Sinha is helming the upcoming investigative drama. Anubhav had last directed and produced the critically acclaimed Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. Ayushmann, who has managed to make his mark in Bollywood with his diverse choice of cinema, from sperm donor to a blind man, will be seen essaying the role of a police officer for the first time in this film.

While Ayushmann will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Zeeshan Ayub.

This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana will team up for a project. Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, "It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up the shoot of Article 15

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI