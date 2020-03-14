All England Open: PV Sindhu exits England
PV Sindhu goes down to Okuhara 21-12, 15-21, 13-21 in quarters.
World champion PV Sindhu was ousted from the All England Championship after being outplayed by a determined Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who rallied her way to a thrilling three-game win in the quarter-final of the women's singles here on Friday. The Indian, 24, squandered a sparkling start as Okuhara produced a rearguard action to outwit Sindhu 12-21, 21-15, 21-13 in a 68-minute Last Eight encounter at the Arena Birmimgham.
Sindhu's defeat ended India's campaign at the Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu had come into the match with a 9-7 head-to-head record against Okuhara, having demolished the Japanese in the finals of the 2019 World Championships. The Indian started the match with the same intensity, quickly moving to a 3-0 lead and then swelling the advantage to 7-2 with a precise shot at the backline.
The Japanese narrowed the gap to 5-8 before Sindhu unleashed a shot at the back and then grabbed another point when Okuhara found the net. Sindhu entered the break with a five-point cushion. The Indian continued to dominate the proceedings after the breather, putting her opponent under pressure to gather points at will. Okuhara got a few points with her straight and cross court smashes but those were too few as Sindhu zoomed to 18-9.
With Okuhara's weak returns going to the nets, Sindhu had a massive 20-11 advantage. The Indian quickly sealed the opening game when Okuhara erred again. After the change of sides, Okuahara showed more intent, employing a low service and tried to put Sindhu on the back foot as the Japanese jumped to a 16-9 lead in a jiffy and later won the second game.
In the decider, Okuhara continued to dictate the pace of the rallies, leading 5-2 early on. Errors continued to pile up for the Indian as Okuhara moved to 19-11 and sealed the match when Sindhu committed another error.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe