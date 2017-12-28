All India Muslim Women Personal Law board: Triple talaq bill unacceptable if against Quran

A day ahead of the tabling of the triple talaq bill in Parliament, some Muslim women's organisations yesterday said that the proposed legislation would not be acceptable if not in consonance with the Quran or the Constitution



A day ahead of the tabling of the triple talaq bill in Parliament, some Muslim women's organisations yesterday said that the proposed legislation would not be acceptable if not in consonance with the Quran or the Constitution. "Nikaah (marriage) is a contract. Whosoever breaks it should be punished. However, if it (Bill) is not in the light of Quran and the Constitution, no Muslim woman will accept it," All India Muslim Women Personal Law board (AIMWPLB) chairperson Shaista Amber said.

"I had sent a letter to the Law Commission requesting it to show the draft bill to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), AIMWPLB, Jamait Islami, Jamiat Ulma-e-Hind and organisations working for women who were given talaq. I got a reply that if needed, it will be discussed but that did not happen," she added.

Demanding withdrawal of the bill, the AIMPLB had earlier said the proposed legislation was against the provisions of the Constitution and violated the rights of women. AIMPLB chairman Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadwi will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withhold or withdraw the proposed bill, a spokesperson of the body said.

