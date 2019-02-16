All-party meeting begins in Delhi to deliberate on Pulwama attack

national

Leaders from different political parties have arrived at Parliament complex for the meeting

Pic courtesy/ Twitter / ANI

New Delhi:The all-party meeting called by Central Government to deliberate upon the situations arising out of Pulwama terror attack has begun here on Saturday. The meeting is being chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Leaders from different political parties have arrived at Parliament complex for the meeting. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar were among many leaders who reached for the meeting.

Before the meeting began, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba went to the residence of the Home to have one to one meeting. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party has also extended its unconditional support to the Central government in its fight against terrorism. Speaking to ANI ahead of the all-party meet, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "This is the time for everyone to be united. 130 crore Indians have to come together to support the Central government and the Prime Minister. It is not a time to play the political blame game and must give a united front. Whatever decision is taken by the Central government and the Prime Minister, we will support it." In the meeting, the Central government is expected to brief the opposition leaders about the action being taken to deal with the situations arising India on Friday also announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan.

New Delhi had granted MFN status to Pakistan in 1996, a year after the formation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), but Pakistan never reciprocated. The Central government has also stepped up diplomatic efforts to mount pressure on the Government of Pakistan to take action against those who have been indulging in exporting terror to India. For long, India has sought the help of the global community in fighting against Pakistan sponsored terrorism. Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying over massive explosives into their bus on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. The convoy consisted of 78 buses in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar.

