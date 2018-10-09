All you need to know about Bryan Adams' The Ultimate Tour

music

Bryan Adams finalises line-up of artistes to open his shows across five Indian cities; first gig kicks off tonight

Abi Sampa, Rushil with Bryan Adams. Pics/Facebook

Kicking off the five-city India leg of his The Ultimate Tour today, Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is set to serenade his fans in the country for the fifth time. In a bid to ensure that the proceedings of this leg are according to his tastes, Adams, we learn, had cherry-picked the artistes that would open his show in each of the cities.

Shyam Tallamraju, business head, Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) — the India organisers of the show — tells mid-day that the singer studied a series of profiles before zeroing in on the artistes. "The artiste [Adams] felt that Harshdeep Kaur, Aditi Singh Sharma, Abi Sampa and Threeory Band would be the ideal fit for his opening acts, since their music sensibilities are similar to his own. There was a fair amount of back and forth between the two teams before the decision was taken."



Harshdeep Kaur and Aditi Singh Sharma

While Rushil and Sampa will kick-off the singer's Ahmedabad gig tonight, Sharma has been roped in for the Bengaluru (October 13) show. Threeory Band will accompany him in Hyderabad (October 11), while Kaur will join him for the acts in Mumbai (October 12) and New Delhi (October 14).

Excited to be the opening act for a singer who has had an impact on her career, Sharma says, "I've grown up listening to his music and making cover versions of his songs with my first band in college. I can proudly cross one thing off my bucket list. It will be a memorable evening."

Kaur seconds her opinion as she adds, "I'd perform on his songs at school festivals. I always wanted to watch him perform live. Now, to share the stage with him will be magical. I'm preparing a Bollywood fusion set with my band."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates