All you need to know about Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa's Lockdown series

"My series is set in humour," says writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa, whose previous film Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, tackled issues of gender fluidity albeit with a scoop of comedy. Initially, Shaandilyaa was set to develop another rib-tickler for 2020, but the writer has now shifted gears. He is now scripting a series set around the lockdown. He says, "Tentatively titled Lockdown series, it is a blend of humour, action and romance."

Shaandilyaa explains that the story narrates a powerful message with a hint of humour. "Comedy comes out of emotions. My show is not a comedy, it has a humourous premise and there is a difference between the two. When people look back at this time, they will come to terms with how they survived the pandemic."

Still at a nascent stage, Shaandilyaa will start casting for the project post the lockdown. "My characters are based on what I am reading and listening. The series will capture the stories of daily-wage workers, migrants, cops and alcoholics."

