All you need to know about para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi

badminton

Manasi Joshi was among the three Indian players who won gold at the recently concluded World Para-Badminton Championship,

Manasi Joshi in a joyful mood. (Pic/ Manasi Joshi Instagram)

Manasi Joshi clinched the top honours in the women's singles SL3 final defeating World No. 1 and compatriot Parul Parmar 21-12, 21-7 to pick her maiden title in Basel, Switzerland on August 25, the very day on which ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu won the gold at the World Championships.

She was among the three Indian players who won gold at the recently concluded World Para-Badminton Championship, said she earned the medal as she worked really hard for it:

Manasi Joshi is an Indian Para-Badminton athlete who is currently World No. 2 in SL3 Singles

Manasi Joshi was six-years-old when she started playing badminton with her father

Manasi Joshi's father is a retired scientist from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

Manasi Joshi is an engineer by proffession and she completed her graduation in Electronics Engineering from K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering, University of Mumbai in 2010

Manasi Joshi met with a road accident in 2011 and lost her left leg

Manasi Joshi has made India proud and the whole country will be gunning for her to win more tournaments for the country.

