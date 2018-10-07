All you need to know about Salman Khan's new girl Warina Hussain

bollywood

Salman Khan announced Warina Hussain as the new face for his home production film 'Loveratri' starring Aayush Sharma

Warina Hussain. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/warinahussain

Born in Afghanistan, Warina Hussain has all the features to qualify as a Bollywood actress. With LoveYatri hitting the screens on October 5, let's decipher this debutant's life. While many may think that she has got it easy, every person has its own sets of struggle. From spending almost a decade in India, unlike other foreign exports, Warina has a good command over Hindi. Not just Hindi, she also understands Marathi.

Well, LoveYatri might be hitting the big screens for its maiden time, but she has graced the small screens earlier. You ask when? Remember the Dairy Milk Silk Ad? She has been a part of several commercial advertisement campaigns. From being a model to an actress now, the debutante is confident about her story creating history. She is an actor by profession and has learned at the New York Film Academy. She believes in herself and the hard work she has invested in the film. With a major chunk of her life gone in giving auditions and modelling, Warina considers LoveYatri her last audition for the audience.

The gorgeous girl started modelling in 2013 in Delhi and later shifted to Mumbai. Warina already has a massive fan following of four million followers on Instagram with the account being public.

"I have given many auditions in my life, and LoveYatri is my final audition to the audience. The decision will come from them," said the gorgeous actress in an interaction with mid-day.

Warina is the only child from an Iraqi and Afghani mother. Her mom is based out of US, and the budding actress always stays in touch with her through calls. As a majority of Indian audience' choice, her mother too is a Salman Khan fan! And, wishes to see the superstar, whenever she comes India.

Is Salman Khan also Warina Hussain's favourite actor? Prod her this question about who is her favourite actor, and after a pause, with a twinkle in her eyes, she exclaims, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui!" She also revealed how Aayush Sharma pulls her leg over her fascination with Nawazuddin.

It was on February 6, when Warina was introduced to the glamour world by Salman Khan. The latter sent social media into a frenzy as he posted: 'Mujhe Ladki mil gayi' (I found a girl!) on Twitter. Khan, who is touted as one of India's most eligible bachelors, had fans and audience guessing as he had posted this cryptic tweet. Hours later, the actor introduced Warina as the leading lady of LoveYatri, starring his brother-in-law- Aayush Sharma.

Well, Warina's introductory tweet would always be remembered because of the stir it created! Soon, netizens had into a guessing spree decrypting Salman's tweet. While guesses were circling from the actor finding a suitable bride himself to many other things. Later, Salman had to intervene and soon cleared the air by asking his fans 'not to worry na'. Announcing his film's leading lady's name he had tweeted, "Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na [sic]"

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Here are some of the beautiful pictures of the actress:



Warina Hussain posted this picture on her Instagram account.

Also Read: Warina Hussain On LoveYatri: I Have Faced Rejections Many Times

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates