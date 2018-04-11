All you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha's special appearance in Race 3

Sonakshi Sinha has been roped in for a dance number in Remo D'souza's Race 3



Sonakshi Sinha

Though she is not a part of the cast, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the opening credits of Salman Khan's next, Race 3. Sona has been roped in for a dance number in Remo D'souza's action thriller. The makers will play the party track as soon as the film rolls to set the pace of the thriller. Saqib Saleem also features in the song, but is not romancing her. Sonakshi Sinha's too busy making her moves on the dance floor.

Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen doing a special song in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se'. Talking about her cameo in the film, Sonakshi said: "I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such a wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song".

She recently also shared screen space with Salman for a special song 'Nain phisal gaye' in her film 'Welcome To New York'.

