Whoa! Salman Khan's Race 3 will be attached to Avengers: Infinity War

Salman Khan in Race 3

Considering it's one of the biggest releases of the year, the makers of Salman Khan's Race 3 are drawing up an elaborate marketing strategy to promote the film. While most movies find their trailers attached to Bollywood's big releases, the team felt that the superstar's thriller deserves a bigger platform.

In an interesting move, we hear, the trailer of the Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer will be attached to Hollywood's superhero release, Avengers: Infinity War that is scheduled to open on April 27.



Avengers: Infinity War

A source reveals, "Avengers is expected to hit more than 2000 theatres in India. Attaching the Race 3 trailer stems from its expected viewership across the country. Salman enjoys a huge fan-following among the youth who are bound to watch the Hollywood film too." In the run-up to its June 15 release, the stars will be going all out with multi-city tours to promote the Eid offering. "With Salman joining the cast, the team wants the third outing to be bigger and better."

