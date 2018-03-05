Alliance led by NPP to form Meghalaya government

NPP prez Conrad Sangma submits letter of support from 34 MLAs to Governor



Meghalaya CM and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma waves at his supporters after winning in his constituency in Meghalaya Assembly polls

NPP president Conrad Sangma met Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the government in the state with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the ruling Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.



"We met the Governor and submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs – 19 of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent," 40-year-old Sangma told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

The NPP leader is the youngest son of former Lok Sabha Speaker (L) P A Sangma who died in 2016. He was elected a Member of Parliament in a by-election from Tura constituency after his father's death.