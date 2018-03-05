Alliance led by NPP to form Meghalaya government
NPP prez Conrad Sangma submits letter of support from 34 MLAs to Governor
Meghalaya CM and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma waves at his supporters after winning in his constituency in Meghalaya Assembly polls
NPP president Conrad Sangma met Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the government in the state with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.
Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the ruling Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.
Amit Shah celebrates with supporters in New Delhi. Pics/AFP/PTI
"We met the Governor and submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs – 19 of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent," 40-year-old Sangma told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.
The NPP leader is the youngest son of former Lok Sabha Speaker (L) P A Sangma who died in 2016. He was elected a Member of Parliament in a by-election from Tura constituency after his father's death.
Manik Sarkar resigns as Tripura CM
Outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar submitted his resignation to Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday, a day after the CPI(M)-led Left Front was dethroned by the BJP-IPFT coalition after nearly 25 years in power.
NE has rejected 'politics of hate': PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Northeast has rejected the "politics of hate" by "unanimously" voting the BJP to power. The BJP on Saturday wrested Tripura, and received an invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland.
NE results won't affect Karnataka: Congress
The Congress's euphoria over recent by-poll victories may have been punctured after the party's dismal performance in the Northeast, but its leaders believe the results will have no bearing on Karnataka, which they are confident of holding on to.
'Haryana elections will be held on time'
Replying to questions from journalists on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed the next state assembly elections would be held on time and not simultaneously with the LS elections.
'BJP will bring change in Bengal, like Tripura'
The WB BJP said the party will effect a change in Bengal too. "When some BJP supporters were killed in Tripura, people changed the mandate. In Bengal, many of our supporters have been killed. BJP will bring a similar change here," WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.
No alliance with SP, says Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Sunday rubbished reports of having stitched an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, terming them as "false and baseless."
