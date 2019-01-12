Alok Verma resigns, says process turned upside down to remove him

national

Committee probing case is of view that he was not functioning with the integrity expected of him

Alok Verma leaves the CBI headquarters on Jan 9, 2019. File pic/PTI

A day after being shunted out as CBI director, senior IPS officer Alok Verma resigned from service on Friday, saying "natural justice" had been scuttled. The 1979-batch officer sent his resignation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh after refusing to take charge of the post of director general of fire services assigned to him.

Verma, who was Delhi police commissioner previously, had a two-year tenure as CBI director till January 31 this year. Otherwise, he would have retired from service in July 2017 when he attained the age of 60.

The decision to remove Verma was taken on Thursday by the selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chief Justice of India is also a member of the committee but at today's meeting, he was represented by Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court.

The committee was of the view that being the head of a very sensitive organisation, Verma, who is facing corruption charges, was "not functioning with the integrity expected of him," according to sources.

In a letter to Chandramouli C, secretary of Department of Personnel and Training, Verma said, "Natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director CBI."

