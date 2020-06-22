Along with Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Neha Bhasin also quit Twitter

Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Neha Bhasin have quit Twitter to stay away from negativity. "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein, bye," wrote Sinha. Being an industry kid, she was trolled for bagging roles at the cost of other talented actors in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem cited hatred and lack of kindness as reasons. "I am Breaking Up with you Twitter. Hey Twitter, when we met for the first time, you were a lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct. These last few days have forced me to realise that I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It has made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious! [sic]"

"Thank you to my almost 99k followers for all the love. We will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done. In a world where you can be anything, be kind," shared Saqib Saleem in a statement issued on Twitter.

While Neha Bhasin, who only wants to create music, wrote, "Quitting Twitter for good. It is just too toxic for my mind. I only want to create music. I don't want to see the garbage people carry in their minds. I take the right of everyone to come and say whatever they feel like to me away. Stop calling people underrated. It is annoying. Khud kuch stars ko sarr pe chadhate ho phir khud kuch logon ko underrated bolte ho. And everyone having a phone to type an opinion is annoying too. I miss pre phone era when I didn't know everyone's opinion on everything. Boring.[sic]"

