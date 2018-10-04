The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family trailer: A dark family humour!

music

Actors Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Shriswara Dubey, Sanaya Pithawalla along with Nachiket Pantvaidya gathered for The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family's trailer launch

Cast of The Dysfunctional Family at the trailer launch

ALTBalaji released the trailer of their much-awaited web show, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family in the presence of Nachiket Pantvaidya and actors Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Shriswara Dubey along with the entire cast of the show.

As the name suggests, the story is about a not so perfect family 'The Ranauts' and finds it difficult to deal with each other's imperfections. Touted to be a dark family humour, the trailer is intriguing, quirky and hard-hitting all at the same time. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some explosive performances by Kay Kay Menon, who makes his digital debut with the show, Barun Sobti and veteran actor Swaroop Sampat.

Watch the trailer here:

Commenting on the occasion Kay Kay said, "Its been great to be a part of a web series. Entertainment is evolving in terms of its wide spread and I am glad I could be a part of the change. The journey has been amazing and I am looking forward for the episodes to go live"

Also Read: Remember Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi's Swaroop Sampat? She Is Making A Comeback

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates