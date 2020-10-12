Aly Raisman reveals she suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
American gymnast legend Raisman reveals her struggle with the disorder extends to 'catastrophic thinking'
Former American gymnast, Aly Raisman recently revealed that she suffers from OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).
OCD is a mental disorder characterised by excessive thoughts (obsessions) that lead to repetitive behaviour (compulsions).
During a recent interview on US podcast show, Armchair Expert, hosted by Dax Shepard, Raisman, 26, spoke of her behavioural abnormality.
"I always thought OCD was, 'I have to touch this x amount of times or I have to do this x amount of times before I leave the room.' But I've also learnt that OCD is classified with like ruminating thoughts or obsessive thoughts or catastrophic thinking. I have that," said the three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast.
Raisman said the disorder often left her struggling to discern what's made up and what's real.
"If I had this good luck thing, and I was traveling internationally and I forgot it, or something happened and it broke, I'd be like, 'Oh my gosh, what do I do now?'
Our minds sometimes go to the worst-case scenario. I've been trying to educate myself on the way that our minds work so that I can help myself and better understand it on a personal level," she added.
