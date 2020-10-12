Aly Raisman reveals she suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Former American gymnast, Aly Raisman recently revealed that she suffers from OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).

OCD is a mental disorder characterised by excessive thoughts (obsessions) that lead to repetitive behaviour (compulsions).

During a recent interview on US podcast show, Armchair Expert, hosted by Dax Shepard, Raisman, 26, spoke of her behavioural abnormality.

"I always thought OCD was, 'I have to touch this x amount of times or I have to do this x amount of times before I leave the room.' But I've also learnt that OCD is classified with like ruminating thoughts or obsessive thoughts or catastrophic thinking. I have that," said the three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast.

Raisman said the disorder often left her struggling to discern what's made up and what's real.

"If I had this good luck thing, and I was traveling internationally and I forgot it, or something happened and it broke, I'd be like, 'Oh my gosh, what do I do now?'

Our minds sometimes go to the worst-case scenario. I've been trying to educate myself on the way that our minds work so that I can help myself and better understand it on a personal level," she added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news