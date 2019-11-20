Amaal-Armaan Malik unite for Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 2

Ekta Kapoor has, time and again, expressed how she is deeply invested in her web series, Broken But Beautiful. Ahead of the release of the second season, it has been learnt that the producer has roped in Amaal and Armaan Malik to compose and sing a romantic number for the Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi starrer. While associating with a web offering was not on their radar, the singer-composer duo were only too happy to create Shaamein at the behest of Kapoor. Amaal says, "I believe love can heal you.

A still from the song

Shaamein embodies the feeling of love taking over you, and that was the brief given to me. I'm glad I could do a commercial song for Vikrant." While the brothers have often collaborated in the past, this creation marks their joint debut in digital entertainment. The two are known for their love ballads, and Armaan is hopeful that their latest work will resonate with listeners. "I am stoked that the makers trusted me to sing this number."

