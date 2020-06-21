Amaal Mallik on Nepotism: I agree I have an advantage, but I don't feel it's right

The debate around the existence and prevalence of Nepotism in the Hindi film industry has been happening ever since 2017. It has been three years and the discussions and debates are still around. The unfortunate and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 triggered the same on social media.

Singer Sonu Nigam recently took to his Instagram account to share a video where he said how it could be a singer who could take the drastic step of suicide after Rajput. He also said that the music industry has bigger mafias than the Hindi film industry and how new singers and talents don't have it easy to make a mark for themselves here. Have a look at his video:

And now, music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has spoken about the debate and how he feels about it. Times of India states Mallik had a contrary point of view on the issue. This is what he had to say when asked about the same- "First of all, with due respect to my dad, he wasn't an ace composer. He never got the success that my uncle did. So it wasn't a phone call that went and someone said, 'Please listen to my son, he is a composer'. He's obviously done his share of songs and he found his little bit of success."

He added, "When Armaan sang his first song for Vishal Dadlani, he didn't know that they were making Daboo Malik's son sing. He went inside the studio when he was 10-11, sang a scratch and it went on to be part of Bhoothnath. He didn't get the opportunity because he was so and so's kid. A lot of people have that notion that it must have been easier for me because I had the Malik tag. But I don't feel it's right."

He continued, "I agree I have an advantage. I know how things work. I have seen the failures of my family members so I know how it would work and that's the only difference. I have been doing it since the age of 19, but I got my first film at 24."

He also went on to reveal how he was out of work for a year and said, "For one year, I had no work. I don't think anyone repeated me just like other newcomers. So it's been a 50-50 situation. It's not happened overnight for me or my brother as well. Maybe, it's even a bit tougher for people who have a name."

