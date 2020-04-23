Amala Paul on secretly tying the knot: Don't spread rumours about my wedding

Recently, there was news that Mynaa actress Amala Paul had got married to her Mumbai-based singer boyfriend Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony. The actress has, however, completely denied this bit of news.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Amala Paul, in an interview with a Telugu portal spoke about her wedding photos that had gone viral online. She said, "My wedding has some more time to happen. I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes."

It all started when Bhavninder Singh shared the photos on his Instagram, which were then picked up by Amala's fan pages. Singh deleted those photos immediately, but they had already gone viral. Check them out below:

Amala Paul, known for south films like Mynaa, Thalaivaa, Mili, Amma Kanakku, Thiruttu Payale 2, and many others, Amala will be portraying a superstar while Tahir Raj Bhasin will play an up and coming filmmaker in Mahesh Bhatt's digital offering.

