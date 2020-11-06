Amar Upadhyay on Molkki: Have always experimented with my looks based on the characters that I portray

Bringing forth another hard-hitting concept, COLORS' upcoming show Molkki outlines a prevalent custom in Haryana. Wherein due to the skewed sex ratio, a 'Dulhan' is bought by people in exchange for money. Molkki is the story of an 18-year-old Purvi played by Priyal Mahajan, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. As a part of the bride buying custom, without her knowledge she is married off to a widower twice her age, Virender, a middle-aged man who owns vast lands and is the Sarpanch of the village, the character will be essayed by Amar Upadhyay.

Amar Upadhyay has taken his character very seriously and has even made changes in his entire look to be relatable. Previously, Amar has always had a clean-shaven look, portraying a boy next door avatar, however, things are different this time around and his serious makeover has been much appreciated by his close friends and family. For his role, Amar has been working out to stay fit and maintain his physique as well as for the first time grown a mustache and is enjoying maintaining the same with great enthusiasm.

Commenting about the same Amar Upadhyay says, “I have always experimented with my looks based on the characters that I portray on screen. My character in Molkki, Virendra Pratap Singh has a Haryanvi look and has a big, long mustache, hence I decided to grow a mustache to get into the character and according to me it also suits my personality”.

Molkki to be aired from 16th November only on COLORS

