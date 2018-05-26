Amarinder Singh condemns Toronto restaurant blast

The blast left around 15 people injured at the 'Bombay Bhel' restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga in Canada on Thursday night



This surveillance camera image released on Peel Regional Police Twitter account (@PeelPoliceMedia)on May 25, 2018, shows two hooded men carrying a device and entering an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario on May 24 a few minutes before an explosion injured 15 people. Canadian police on Friday hunted two men after a blast at an Indian restaurant near Toronto injured 15 people, but police said there were no initial signs of terrorism. An improvised device detonated Thursday night at the eatery in Mississauga, a major suburb west of Toronto, while two parties celebrated birthdays, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans told a news conference. Pic/AFP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday condemned the blast in an Indian restaurant in suburban Toronto, calling it as a "cowardly act of terrorism".

The blast left around 15 people injured at the 'Bombay Bhel' restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga in Canada on Thursday night. Expressing pain and shock over the incident, Amarinder Singh said that the dastardly attack on innocent people was totally unjustifiable and unpardonable, and underscored the gravity of the problem of terrorism.

"The incident, which comes just a month after 10 pedestrians were mowed to death by a van driver in Toronto, had once again highlighted the global dimensions of terrorism, said the Chief Minister, adding that it showed that no nation was immune or safe from this menace.

Pointing out that he had raised the issue of the Canadian soil being increasingly used by radical forces with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the latter's India visit in February this year,he stressed that no country could afford to ignore the growing danger of terrorism except at their own peril.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Central government to take up the issue of terrorism with the Canadian government so that the two countries could work in close coordination in the war against terror. The Indian community in Canada is dominated by immigrants from Punjab.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever