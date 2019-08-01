Amazon Sale: Grab competitive exam books at great discounts

culture

Who doesn't wants to clear competitive exams in just first attempt? In order to succeed in such prestigious examinations, it is important that the candidate has access to the latest updated syllabus and uses the best study material to prepare for the examination.

To make your life easier, we have identified important books for a various competitive examination which can help the candidate excel the examinations

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

Ever since its release in 1989, Quantitative Aptitude has come to acquire a special place of respect and acceptance among students and aspirants appearing for a wide gamut of competitive exams. The latest updated book contains more than 5500 questions supported with answers and solutions. It is also updated with latest questions (memory-based) from examinations. The book captures the latest examination patterns as well as questions for practice. Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations is available at a discounted price of Rs 605. Shop it here

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic

The bestseller Objective Arithmetic has been a great architect for building and enhancing Aptitude skills in lakhs of aspirant across the country. The first book of its kind has all the necessary elements required to master the concepts of Arithmetic through Level Graded Exercises, namely Base Level and Higher Skill Level. Comprehensively covering the syllabus of almost all competitive examinations like RBI, SBI, IBPS PO, SSC, LIC, CDS, UPSC, Management and all other Entrance Recruitment and Aptitude Test. The book is available at a discounted price of Rs 252. Shop it here

Indian Polity 5th Edition

The book itself needs no introduction. It is one of the most popular and comprehensive books on the subject and has been a consistent bestseller for many years. It has become a must-read book for aspirants appearing in various competitive examinations, especially the civil services examinations. The book is available at a discounted price of Rs 520. Shop it here

Teaching and Research Aptitude by Pearson

This book, in its third edition, is designed and developed for students who aspire to build a career in academics and research field. It also prepares the candidates to qualify the National Eligibility Test (NET) and develop teaching and research aptitude in real terms. Divided into ten units, this edition includes all important topics of Teaching and Research aptitude and applications as per the latest syllabus. The book is available at a discounted price of Rs 411. Shop it here

UPSC IAS/ IPS Prelims topic-wise Solved Papers 1 and 2

The thoroughly revised and updated 10th edition of Disha's bestseller "UPSC IAS/ IPS Prelims topic-wise Solved Papers 1 and 2 (1995-2019)" consists of past years solved papers of the General Studies Paper 1 and 2 distributed into 8 units and 52 topics. The book is available at a discounted price of Rs 315. Shop it here

