Ambala rail division's 1st woman locomotive driver dies after childbirth

Ambala Railway division's first woman locomotive driver, Rajni Devi, died in civil hospital at Ambala City after delivering a baby this morning, with her husband alleging lack of proper arrangement while transferring her from maternity to emergency w



Representational Image

However, Dr Vinod Gupta, the civil surgeon said he had already inquired into the matter and no negligence on the part of doctors or nurses concerned was found. Shiv Shakti said he had got his wife, Rajni Devi (32) admitted to the hospital three days ago after she had labour pain. She was shifted from maternity ward to the emergency ward early this morning when her condition became critical after the delivery.

He alleged that there was no proper arrangement for carrying her from the maternity ward to the emergency ward. "I myself had to carry the oxygen cylinder while shifting her to the emergency ward," he claimed. Dr Gupta said, "After the normal delivery the patient had a sudden heart attack and died." When the matter was brought in the notice of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, he said if any complaint of negligence was received from the husband of the deceased he would order an inquiry into the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.