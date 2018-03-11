Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Azamgarh

Miscreants allegedly vandalised the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Azamgarh, adding to the string of such incidents in the country targeting political icons and social reformers

Infuriated over the incident, locals started gathering in the area. Police and senior officials rushed to the village and pacified them.

The repair work has started and efforts are on to identify the miscreants, the SP said. Strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the incident, the SP said.

This is the second incident of its kind in the state after a statue was vandalised on Wednesday in Meerut and was later replaced. Similar incidents have been reported from other parts of the country.

