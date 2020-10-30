Ameesha Patel after her Bihar visit: I could have been raped and killed

Ameesha Patel, who was canvassing in Bihar for candidate Prakash Chandra, has accused him of ill-treating her. The actor alleged that the trip was "a nightmare" and that he "threatened her and team members." Chandra is contesting from the Obra assembly constituency. Patel has reportedly said that she "was scared for her safety."

In an interview with India Today, Ameesha Patel shared, "I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay."

"Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he started sending threatening calls and messages and asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him..."

While the actress was in Bihar for the political campaign, Ameesha Patel claimed that LJP candidate from Obra Prakash Chandra made her miss an evening flight. "Instead he kept me in the village and threatened to leave me there if I didn't agree and go along."

Ameesha Patel concluded, "But when I reached Mumbai I had to let the world know the truth. I could have been raped and killed. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and they would refuse to let my car move till I didn't do as he said. He trapped me. And put my life in danger. This was his way of operating."

On the work front, Ameesha is all set to make her digital debut with 7th Sense. The show is being directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. Whereas, the story for "Line of Fire" web series is written by Shayak Roy and Ankul Singh. Directed by Shayak Roy, the screenplay writers include Ankul Singh, Nikhil Mishra and Sanjay Kumar Chadwara.

Madhu Bhandari, Amey D. Nargolkar and Munir Awan are the associate producers for both the web series, while Parag Parekh and Ronak are the financial advisors.

