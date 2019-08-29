Ameesha Patel assures fans she's fine after rumours of an accident

bollywood

A Noida-based channel tweeted the news saying that Ameesha Patel had been grievously injured. A photograph of the damaged car was also posted.

Ameesha Patel

Yesterday, rumours flew thick and fast that Ameesha Patel had met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A Noida-based channel tweeted the news saying that the actor had been grievously injured. A photograph of the damaged car was also posted. The same snapshot and the news did the rounds in July. When we checked with Patel, she said, "I have been getting incessant calls. I am fine. I don't know who is doing this repeatedly."

The Humraaz actress took to Instagram to share a series of posts that informed her fans that she was hale and hearty. This is what she wrote alongside the first post: "Hey everyone .. I am totally fine .. I have not had any car accident at all .. I'm safe and sound .. thank u all for the concern .. I don't know why such false rumours are being spread."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) onAug 28, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

She then went on to share a couple more posts with similar images and wrote, "Hey all .. thank u for all the love and concern .. I am totally safe and sound an in no kind of accident .. thanks to GOD I'm hale and hearty .. don't know why such false rumours are being spread", and "I'm safe .. all rumours of me meeting with a car accident are false."

Good to know that Ameesha is doing well and news of the accident are just rumours!

Ameesha Patel was last seen on the big screen in Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhit. She also has her much-delayed home production Desi Magic in her kitty. Ameesha Patel has previously worked in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Humraaz (2002) and Race 2 (2013).

Also read: Ameesha Patel covering herself with a bedsheet leaves netizens crazy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates