Ameesha Patel covering herself with a bedsheet leaves netizens crazy

bollywood

Ameesha Patel's Iatest Instagram post is creating enough noise

Ameesha Patel shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Ameesha Patel's latest post has left the netizens gasping for breath. Dressed in a white gown and bedsheet as a property for her picture, the photo is screaming sensuousness. Ameesha shared the photo on her Instagram account and captioned it with four black hearts. The 42-year-old actor's post received many comments.

Take a look at this post:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) onJan 23, 2019 at 12:14am PST

Ameesha Patel, who has mostly been at the receiving end of nasty comments by the trolls for her post, has been hailed by compliments. The actor was last seen on the big screens in Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhit. The film tanked miserably at the box office.

On the other hand, she also has her long-in-the-making home production Desi Magi in her kitty.

When she was asked about Desi Magic's release at one of the events, Ameesha Patel admitted that it has been a long journey. "By now, I should have been on the set of my next home production, but due to certain issues, the film is taking time. We changed the script to an extent and made the scale bigger and better. So, we are not really complaining about the delay; if anything, it has only helped make the film better."

Ameesha believes the time spent on making a film doesn't matter as long as the result is good. "The audience comes to the theatres for a good film and not for a film that's made on time. We have seen several of them not even surviving till Monday (day four). Kuunal (Goomer, production partner) and I are not making a small film. As first-time producers, we are making a big, entertaining film, and that too on our own," she reasons. She is confident of the film and hopes the audience appreciates her efforts.

Ameesha Patel has worked in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Humraaz (2002) and Race 2 (2013).

Also Read: Ameesha Patel trolled for her latest photo, called 'aunty'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates