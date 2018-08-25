Ameesha Patel trolled for her latest photo, called 'aunty'

bollywood

Ameesha Patel has once again been slut-shamed for posting bold pictures on Instagram.

Ameesha Patel. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ameeshapatel9

Ameesha Patel, who has been away from the limelight for a really long time now, and is only active on social media, posted a new photo of hers. The latest photo shared by Ameesha is from a photoshoot that she has done recently. In the photo, the 42-year-old is seen wearing a black tube top with a nude look. The actress has also applied shimmer all over her body to give the metallic look to her photo.

The picture grabbed several eyeballs. While she received many congratulatory messages for the photoshoot, she also received flak for showing off a tad too much. There were several comments that called her "aunty" and advised her to act her age.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in 'Bhaiyyaji Superhitt' alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. She also has her long-in-the-making home production 'Desi Magic' in her kitty.

Asked about Desi Magic's release, Ameesha Patel admits it has been a long journey. "By now, I should have been on the set of my next home production, but due to certain issues, the film is taking time. We changed the script to an extent and made the scale bigger and better. So, we are not really complaining about the delay; if anything, it has only helped make the film better."

Ameesha believes the time spent on making a film doesn't matter as long as the result is good. "The audience comes to the theatres for a good film and not for a film that's made on time. We have seen several of them not even surviving till Monday (day four). Kuunal (Goomer, production partner) and I are not making a small film. As first-time producers, we are making a big, entertaining film, and that too on our own," she reasons. She is confident of the film and hopes the audience appreciates her efforts. She is eyeing a November release.

Ameesha Patel has worked in films like 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' (2000), 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' (2001), 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007), 'Humraaz' (2002) and 'Race 2' (2013).

