American tennis star Madison Keys wants girls to be fearless

tennis

US tennis ace Madison Keys says she joined an anti-bullying organisation in 2016 to make the world a better place for women

Madison Keys

American tennis ace Madison Keys revealed she became an ambassador for Fearlessly Girl, an organisation that works for the cause of anti-bullying.

"I got involved with the organisation back in 2016 because I wanted to do something to make the world a little bit better — instead of just dwelling in some of the crappy things that were happening. I felt like I wasn't doing enough.

"Having two younger sisters, I wanted girls everywhere to know that there was someone who understood their struggles. It was interesting to give girls the opportunity to talk to each other, ask questions, and open up about bullying and other struggles at each summit held," she told Refinery29 website recently.

Keys also revealed that she faced bullying only after she turned pro.

"Growing up, I never experienced bullying. At 14, when I turned pro, I started receiving a lot of online bullying — whether it was people calling me fat or ugly or saying that my teeth were weird.

"As a whole and across the board, we [women] have to get better, because it's very obvious that women aren't treated equal," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates