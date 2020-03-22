Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Class 10's Monday exam postponed in Maharashtra

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The Maharashtra State Board has postponed the last SSC examination for Geography, scheduled on March 23, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad declared on Saturday.

While the state has been criticised for delaying the decision, chairperson for National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo has recommended that action be taken under the Juvenile Justice Act. On Saturday, over 15 lakh students appeared for Social Science 1-History, with large crowds gathering at exam centres.

Anubha Sahai, president of the India Wide Parents' Association, on Saturday tweeted photos of crowds outside SSC exam centres. She said, "The irony is questionable. When CM is declaring lockdown, the education minister continues with SSC exam even as all other boards have already decided to postpone their examination."

The Maharashtra State Board issued a circular on Saturday stating: "All other remaining assessments of SSC too are postponed and new dates will be announced after March 31."

