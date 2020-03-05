Amid Coronavirus scare, UNICEF's 'hand-washing dance' video goes viral

A screengrab from the video, posted by UNICEF on Twitter

New Delhi: A video, shared by the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), is doing the rounds on social media, which shows a Vietnamese dancer doing a 'hand-washing dance' to show how one should wash their hands to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer Quang Afng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus," the UNICEF captioned the video on Twitter.

The song, titled Ghen Co Vy, is a collaboration between musicians Khac Hung, Min and Erik.

We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang ÄÄng.



Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmXLbR3hZa — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 3, 2020

Amid the coronavirus scare, Netizens are loving this video.

A user wrote, "But but... He is touching his face before washing their hands."

"I love it. It's good for warning people how to protect themselves from virus. Thanks for sharing!," tweeted another user.

A post read: "As a Vietnamese, I am very happy that our message spreads around the world. Thanks very much."

"Be like the Vietnamese! Keep the coronavirus far away from the border," a user remarked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates