Amidst COVID fear, Lewis Hamilton eyes Michael Schumacher record

Lewis Hamilton seeks to equal Michael Schumacher's record 91 F1 wins at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday despite fears over a potential COVID-19 fall-out from allowing 30,000 fans to attend. The six-time world champion is one win away from what once was believed to be an untouchable total, but he will be a clear favourite to succeed on a track where he has triumphed four times in six years. He has also reeled off six wins in nine races this season to open up a 55-point lead ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the title race, the Finn and former teammate 2016 champion Nico Rosberg being the only other victors since Sochi arrived on the calendar.

Another Mercedes win at the former home of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games would also be a record for most successive victories by a team at a single GP.

Hamilton has approached the race with humility. "I never thought that I would be here, that's for sure," he said after his 90th career triumph at the Tuscan Grand Prix two weeks ago. "It just does not seem real to me."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever