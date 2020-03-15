Search

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Alia Bhatt brings in her birthday with family, friends, fun and frolic!

Updated: Mar 15, 2020, 13:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Coronavirus outbreak has plagued the entire globe and amidst the epidemic, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with friends, family, fun, and frolic! Don't miss the pictures and videos!

Picture Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Fan-Club/Instagram Account
Picture Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Fan-Club/Instagram Account

Alia Bhatt turns 27 today. Considering the coronavirus outbreak, the star had a quiet celebration. Like every year, besties Masaba Gupta and Akansha Ranjan Kapur made it a day to remember. Bhatt always bakes a cake for beau Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. Not that we expect RK to match-up. We guess that he has lined up surprises for his girl with some help from director buddy Ayan Mukerji.

Okay, coming back to the birthday celebrations, let's start with the first post that had three pictures, one was a candid moment of the actress and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and bestie Akansha, the other two were the pictures of the yummy cakes that you shouldn't have a look at on an empty stomach.

A fan-club of the actress took to its Instagram account to share the pictures, have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The waiting game ð«

A post shared by Aliaa Bhatt (@aliabhat105) onMar 14, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

Another fan-club of Bhatt shared a video of the actress cutting her two delicious birthday cakes. Here it is:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Birthday celebration ðð @aliaabhatt @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb @aliaabhatt â¤ï¸ð¦ __________________________________________ Follow @aliaabhattpretty for More #aliaabhattcutiepie #dishapatanilife_ #kritisanonstar #disshapatni #dishapatanee #dishaxpatanix #dishapataniworld ____________________________________________ #varundhawan #arjunkapoor #ileanadcruz #shahrukhkhan #bollywoodactress #shahrukhkhan #akshaykumar #hrithikroshan #salmankhan #kritisanonstar #amirkhan #kollywood #bollywood #salmankhan #deepikapadukone #katrinakaif #sonakshisinha #shraddhakapoor #tigershroff #kareenakapoor #priyankachopra #aliabhatt #anushkasharma #ranbirkapoor #parineetichopra #urvashirautela

A post shared by Alia âï¸ (@aliaabhattpretty) onMar 14, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT

Now coming to the wishes, father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who's known for his deep and poetic tweets, had something similar for his daughter. He wrote that the wise say life is always beginning, never-ending. You can't put a full stop to life. So live abundantly. Take a look:

Pooja Bhatt, her sister, shared a collage of three posters and wrote- Then. Now. Forever. Take a look:

Madhuri Dixit, who worked with her in Kalank, had a lovely way to wish the actress. She wished her a lot of blockbusters and the year of achieving goals. Have a look right here:

If you're a fan of the actress, how are you wishing the birthday girl?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK