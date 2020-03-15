Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Alia Bhatt brings in her birthday with family, friends, fun and frolic!

Alia Bhatt turns 27 today. Considering the coronavirus outbreak, the star had a quiet celebration. Like every year, besties Masaba Gupta and Akansha Ranjan Kapur made it a day to remember. Bhatt always bakes a cake for beau Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. Not that we expect RK to match-up. We guess that he has lined up surprises for his girl with some help from director buddy Ayan Mukerji.

Okay, coming back to the birthday celebrations, let's start with the first post that had three pictures, one was a candid moment of the actress and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and bestie Akansha, the other two were the pictures of the yummy cakes that you shouldn't have a look at on an empty stomach.

A fan-club of the actress took to its Instagram account to share the pictures, have a look:

View this post on Instagram The waiting game ð« A post shared by Aliaa Bhatt (@aliabhat105) onMar 14, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

Another fan-club of Bhatt shared a video of the actress cutting her two delicious birthday cakes. Here it is:

Now coming to the wishes, father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who's known for his deep and poetic tweets, had something similar for his daughter. He wrote that the wise say life is always beginning, never-ending. You can't put a full stop to life. So live abundantly. Take a look:

The wise say life is always beginning , never ending. You can’t put a full stop to life. So live abundantly ! Happy Birthday Alia .ðºðð¥° pic.twitter.com/0R9kRu7DSA — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 15, 2020

Pooja Bhatt, her sister, shared a collage of three posters and wrote- Then. Now. Forever. Take a look:

Madhuri Dixit, who worked with her in Kalank, had a lovely way to wish the actress. She wished her a lot of blockbusters and the year of achieving goals. Have a look right here:

I hope that your hard work takes you to greater heights every day. May your energy and zest for life get stronger every year. Here's to another year full of blockbusters and achieving new goals. Happy birthday @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/OJVBXaUKzr — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 15, 2020

If you're a fan of the actress, how are you wishing the birthday girl?

