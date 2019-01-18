Thane: Amid divorce case, husband held for tapping wife's phone

crime

The victim has also alleged that a police officer has been helping her husband get the call records of her and her friend's phones. The incident happened in Thane

Representational picture

Thane Crime Branch Unit I on Wednesday arrested a man along with two others for allegedly procuring the Call Detail Records (CDR) of his wife's phone while the couple's divorce case is on. The victim has also alleged that a police officer has been helping her husband get the call records of her and her friend's phones.

According to the police, Ketan Bundela married Surjit Kaur in 2011, and filed for a divorce in the same year. He later began harassing Kaur, who sought help from her friend Vishal Patane. Bundela was also aided by his brother Kunal and brother-in-law Farooq Shaikh in harassing Kaur.

Bundela and Kaur worked together in a well-known company, where the two fell in love and decided to get married. "My nightmare began right from the second day of our marriage. They made me participate in some horrible rituals. My husband also asked me to maintain relations with his brother Kunal. I soon left that house and returned to Mumbai from Pune. He then sent me a divorce notice. He also influenced my lawyer which is why the case is still on," said Kaur.

Along with her friend Patane, Kaur recently caught hold of Shaikh's phone when they found the CDR and thus approached the Crime Branch. "We have arrested the accused and secured their custody. There is so far no involvement of any police officer," said a Crime Branch officer.

