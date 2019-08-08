Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis on Barot House: We had to dig into our dark side

web-series

In an exclusive interview to mid-day, Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis talk about their web film Barot House which premiered on Wednesday

Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis in a still from the interview. Pic: Youtube/midday india

Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis are excited about the release of their latest web movie, Barot House. The psychological web film is based on a real-life event. Written by Sanjeev K Jha, the film follows the life of Barot family and how unexpected events surrounds them.

For Amit and Manjari, shooting for the web film has been a roller coaster ride. While they had lots of fun on the sets, the actors had to undergo a different kind of prep. The duo, who plays husband and wife in the movie, had to dig into their dark side, rewinding some emotional memories which they probably would never want to revisit.

In an exclusive interview to mid-day, the actors spilled beans about their character sketch. When asked about the difference this web film had made in them as actors, Manjari said, "When I read about the story of Barot House, I thought it should never have happened with anybody but it did happen. As an actress, shooting for this web film was very challenging for me as my role was pretty intense. It was a different kind of prep for me and Amit. We had to dig into our dark side, into our emotional memories which we did not want to revisit."

Amit also said that playing in a film based on a real-life incident is always fascinating. "As an actor, and as a viewer, I am very fascinated by real-life stories. If you tell me that this is a true story, I am already in it as a viewer. And as an actor, I like bringing life to the character so that when people watch they will be able to identify with some segment of their life," he said.

Watch Video: Exclusive interview with Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis:

On asking what is going to happen in Barot House, Manjari said: "It's a story of a happy family made up of complex characters, until one day a tragedy strikes the family which changes their lives."

For Amit Sadh, Barot House is his third web project after Shockers and Breathe, while for Manjari this is her first one as a lead. Manjari was seen in an episode of Voot's Fuh Se Fantasy.

Both the actors had a laugh riot on the sets. Amit was all praises for Manjari calling her "an actress that comes with zero baggage." Amit also revealed that he used to whisper Manjari in her ears during a running take and give her suggestions, which according to her used to be very deep, sensible and valuable.

"Amit is a great co-star. One of the biggest aspects of acting is timings. It's all about exchanging energies with your co-star. If you like my performance in this series, you should thank Amit for it", a cheerful Manjari concludes.

Speaking about Amit Sadh, the Gold actor has proved his mark in the television industry. Making his debut in 2010 with Phony 2, Amit went on to star in Kai Po Che, Guddu Rangeela and Sarkar 3.

What has been his inspiration in his journey? Russel Crowe, the actor immediately adds. "I like becoming characters, and this is where I draw inspiration from Russel Crowe. He is so different in each film. He once said, "When anyone offers me a part in the film, I start thinking about his physicality. There is a misconception about acting that everything is inside out, but I think when you create a character it's outside in. I am always inspired by his work."

He also added that it's a blessing that people consider him to be highly educated, highly rich. "That means I am doing something right", the actor concludes with a smile.

Also starring child actors Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora, Barot House premiered on OTT platform ZEE5 on August 7. We wish Amit and Manjari best of luck for this project.

