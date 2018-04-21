Amit Shah congratulates Jharkhand CM on BJP's municipal poll victory

The BJP swept all the five Municipal Corporations for the posts of Mayor and deputy Mayor, polls for which were held on party lines for the first time in Jharkhand last Monday

BJP national president Amit Shah today congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, state party chief Laxman Gilua and party workers for the massive victory in the elections to the Municipal Corporations, Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats.

The BJP swept all the five Municipal Corporations for the posts of Mayor and deputy Mayor, polls for which were held on party lines for the first time in Jharkhand last Monday. "Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister @dasraghubar ji, state part chief Laxman Gilua ji and all the party workers of the state on the magnificent victory in the Jharkhand Municipal Corporations, Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

He also thanked the voters for reposing their faith in the BJP. Elated over the poll results, Chief Minister Das said it is a victory of the politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The people of the country have enormous faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister," Das said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever