Amit Shah: Congress aiding urban naxals

The Rao-led government had forwarded a proposal to the Centre demanding 12 per cent reservation for minorities, he said

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of supporting "urban naxals" and said his party will put Maoists in jail if it is voted to power in Telangana. The term is used to describe city-based supporters working in alleged front organisations of proscribed Maoist outfits.

Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal district, Shah said, "Recently they (urban Naxals) were arrested in Maharashtra. The BJP government there, led by Devendra Fadnavis, put them behind bars but Rahul Gandhi supported them." "Rahul baba, are you aware that hundreds of people in Telangana have died due to Naxalism?" he asked. The BJP chief claimed Maoists were "hiding" in different parts of the state and said his party would look for them and send them to prison.

"They have only two options —join the mainstream or get ready to face jail," Shah said. He also trained his guns at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and the state's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for demanding reservation for minorities. The Rao-led government had forwarded a proposal to the Centre demanding 12 per cent reservation for minorities, he said.

"You dont worry. Even if KCR, the Congress, the TDP and Communists come together, I guarantee that till the BJP government is in the Centre, religion-based reservation will not be granted," Shah said. Shah said the polls will decide the future of every child in Telangana.

