Amit Shah: Jawaharlal Nehru approaching UN on Jammu and Kashmir a Himalayan blunder

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there are no restrictions in the Kashmir Valley now and the entire world has supported the move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Shah asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed region in the country in the next 10 years because of the bold step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The home minister faulted the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for approaching the United Nations in 1948 on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. "In 1948, India went to United Nations. That was a Himalayan blunder. It is more than a Himalayan blunder," he said at event organised by Samkalp Former Civil Servants Forum at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) here.

"India approached the UN under Article 35 of the UN Charter which deals with disputed land. Had they approached under Article 51 of the UN Charter, it would have been a matter of illegal occupation by Pakistan on Indian land," he said.

He accused the Opposition of spreading "misinformation" about restrictions in the Valley. "Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread," he said. Shah said curfew has been lifted in all 196 police stations in Kashmir, and only in eight police station areas CrPC 144 was imposed.

Four civilians injured

Three women and a child were injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote area of Mendhar sector, he said. "We retaliated strongly and heavy exchange of fire was still going on when last reports were received," the official added.

