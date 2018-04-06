Amit Shah meets party's legislators from Maharashtra

Each state legislator and Member of Parliament of the party has been given organisational responsibilities of one Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies, other than their own constituencies, sources said

BJP president Amit Shah, who was in the city today to address a rally to mark the party's 38th foundation day, also took a stock of organisational preparedness from MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra, party sources said. Each state legislator and Member of Parliament of the party has been given organisational responsibilities of one Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies, other than their own constituencies, sources said.

"Shah had updates of each MLA's and MP's performance in their given organisational task. He told us that we have to utilise the policies and programmes of the Centre and state governments to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots," said a BJP legislator here.

