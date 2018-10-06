Amit Shah: Not a single intruder will be allowed in India

national

Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh, said on Saturday the country comes first for the party and no intruders will be allowed in India.

In his address to party workers at the Dussehra Maidan, he slammed the opposition parties, saying that they support the intruders for political gains but for the BJP the country comes first. This is why the intruders are being identified in several states across the country.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said those questioning the BJP-led government on its four-year rule should first give an account of their four-decade rule.

"In the last four years, the BJP has worked for the benefits to reach every section of the society," he said.

While he was welcomed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders, several people came out on to the streets shouting slogans against Shah. They have been protesting against the amendment to the SC/ST Act.

The police arrested the protesters, amongst whom members of the Karni Sena and Swarn Samaj were present.

After laying a wreath at the idol of Ahilya Bai, he went on to pray at the Mahalakshmi Temple.

From Indore, Shah will go to Jhabua where he will address a group of tribal people. In Jaora he will meet a farmers' group, and in Ujjain the party workers.

