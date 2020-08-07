Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh condole loss of lives in Kerala plane crash

Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh tweeted condoling the loss of lives in Air India Express flight tragedy in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he was distressed to learn of the accident and had asked NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist in rescue operations.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he is deeply distressed to hear about the tragedy.

"Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details," Jaishankar tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that ‘deeply anguished by the loss of lives’ in the accident.

“Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight.

In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, killing 16 passengers and injuring many others.

Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals and the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

With inputs from agencies

