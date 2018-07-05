Amit Shah to address 10,000 BJP workers at booth level across Tamil Nadu

The scale of the event would 'silence' those taunting the BJP and its growth in the state, she told reporters

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah would address about 10,000 booth level in charge party workers across Tamil Nadu during his July 9 visit here, state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday.

The scale of the event would 'silence' those taunting the BJP and its growth in the state, she told reporters. She said that in the prevailing political situation in the state, Shah felt the need to strengthen the cadre base, which was being done.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao had yesterday announced Shah's visit as part of his nationwide tour before the 2019 general elections. On the strategy for these elections, Tamilisai Soundararajan said an 11 member research team has been constituted for the purpose.

"They will analyse the political situation in the state, the status of opposition parties, among other things, and submit a report to the party chief," she said.

Rao had said Shah would spend time with senior party leaders, who have been asked to prepare papers on the future strategy to be adopted.

He would also gather inputs like how BJP should approach voters in each constituency before finalising the strategy for the 2019 polls, he had said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates