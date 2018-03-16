Amit Shah to address rally in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on April 6

He will address a rally in the BKC on the same day. He will hold meetings with party officials, leaders and workers," a BJP leader said tonight



Amit Shah. Pic/AFP/PTI

BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city on April 6, the Foundation Day of the BJP. "Shah is coming here on April 6, which is the Foundation Day of the BJP. He will address a rally in the BKC on the same day. He will hold meetings with party officials, leaders and workers," a BJP leader said tonight.

The decision to organise the rally and finalise Shah's schedule was taken at the state-level meeting of the BJP leaders and functionaries. According to the leader, discussion on probable candidates for the Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar Lok Sabha bypolls may be on the agenda of Shah during his visit.

Bhandara-Gondia seat in east Maharashtra fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Nana Patole resigned from the party and returned to the Congress. Palghar bypoll is necessitated due to the death of sitting MP Chintaman Wanga of the BJP.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the formal schecule for the bypolls.

