Amit Shah to file his nomination from Gandhinagar on Saturday

Amit Shah. Pic/Instagram

Gujarat: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will file his nomination papers from Gandhinagar constituency on March 30.

Shah, who is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), will contest the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. He has been fielded from Gandhinagar constituency, which is currently held by BJP veteran LK Advani.

"He will file the nomination at 12:30 pm on Saturday in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP's national general secretary Ram Lal," said Mahendra Panday, BJP secretary, in a press release.

Before filing the nomination, Shah will address a huge election rally in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad, followed by a roadshow which will start from DRH Regency hotel and culminate at Patidar Chowk in Ghatlodia area.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told ANI: "Amit Shah called up Uddhav Thackeray and extended a special invitation, requesting our party chief to accompany him to file nomination in Gandhinagar. He has accepted the nomination."

