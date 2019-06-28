Amit Shah: Zero tolerance for terror in Jammu and Kashmir

national

He also justified the withdrawal of official security to those who pursued anti-India politics

Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that there shall be "zero tolerance" towards terror in the state.



Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said the Modi government had met all the needs of the security forces battling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



He also justified the withdrawal of official security to those who pursued anti-India politics.



"Why was the Jamaat-e-Islami never banned (in Kashmir)? Why was the JKLF (Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) never banned?



"It was a strange phenomenon that anyone speaking against India got security cover in that state," he said. "Why should we give security to such anti-India people?"

He also said the government withdrew security of 919 people in the state as there was no security threat. Shah said people speak against India in Jammu and Kashmir to get security cover. In fact, he said, people who speak for India face the real threat.

