Search

Amit Sharma on the viral Diwali ad: I didn't want it to become preachy

Updated: 22 November, 2020 07:14 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Badhaai Ho director on his new Facebook ad that explored the spirit of humanity

A still from the short ad film
A still from the short ad film

Not one to shy away from showcasing hard-hitting content and stirring emotions, filmmaker Amit Sharma explored the sentiment of togetherness during the pandemic in his latest social message advertisement. As part of the Facebook campaign, More Together, the National Award-winning director released an eight-minute ad film. "I knew I wanted to be a part of this ad when the agency approached me," says the Badhaai Ho director.

Produced by Chrome Pictures, the short surveyed how the lockdown affected the livelihood of millions across the country. The story showcases a small-time dairy business in Amritsar promising employment to those derailed by the pandemic despite facing a crisis of their own. "I didn't want it to become preachy. I tried to keep it real by showing what the viewers were actually going through. The reference comes from working closely with those suffering due to the pandemic via my NGO Phool Versha Foundation," says Sharma, whose 2013 Google ad on reunion also drew great viewership.

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

The video became viral within hours of its release. "People have appreciated the film and [spread] the message of unity on social media. The best response was to see people come forward to help others," says the elated director.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 22 November, 2020 06:37 IST

Tags

bollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK