Amit Tandon returns to his first love

Amit Tandon who made his debut on screen with Indian Idol 1 and became a household name with a plethora daily soaps now goes back to his first love music with a single, Checkmate. Tandon is gearing up for the launch of Checkmate which marks his comeback to the music industry after a decade.

The song is sung by Amit, also features him in the music video which is produced by UK based superstar DJ and music producer Bups Saggu. Thai singer Rimi Nique has given her voice for the female vocals. The song is shot in a chic and stylized set especially created for this video.

Checkmate is a pop party track and has a catchy tune to it coupled with some contemporary Hindi and Punjabi lyrics.

Amit who has released his single after 10 long years said, "I am very excited for this release and just to get back to music. I have genuinely missed it all this while. The track is quite current and relevant and has a chill vibe to it which can resonate with the party goers and even that group of friends who go on long drives. It has shaped up really well and I'm very hopeful that audiences will love it. I am grateful to Zee Music for giving Checkmate a robust platform."

While checkmate is immediately on the cards, Amit Tandon has a strong pipeline of songs in place with his next original, a soft romantic number releasing in May 1st week.

