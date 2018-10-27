Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan ready to storm box office?

bollywood

As the countdown begins, Thugs Of Hindostan likely to take the biggest opening among Hindi films

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

With less than a fortnight to go before Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan hits screens, trade is abuzz with speculation that the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film may rake in the highest opening figure for a Bollywood film to date. Word in the trade circles is that the Diwali offering may cross the Rs 50-crore mark on the first day. The action-adventure film is expected to benefit the most from its cast - the movie sees Bachchan and Khan unite on the big screen for the first time.

Trade pundit Amod Mehra says, "The combination of the two biggest stars makes it one of the most anticipated films of the year. Also, Yash Raj Films [the studio backing it] is strategically releasing the film on the second day of Diwali as the shows witness a drop [in footfalls] due to Laxmi Puja on the first day. It is also getting a wide release of about 4,500-plus screens. The film will easily have an R50-crore-plus opening."

The Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer also enjoy the advantage of being a solo release. In touching the R50-crore mark, the film will displace Happy New Year (2014), which reportedly holds the distinction of highest opening for a Bollywood film. Trade guru Akshaye Rathi says, "If there is any film that can come close to breaking the records of Dangal or Dhoom 3, it is Thugs Of Hindostan. It can become the biggest grosser of all time."

Also Read: How Aamir Khan Broke The Rules Of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates