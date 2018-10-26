How Aamir Khan broke the rules of Kaun Banega Crorepati

television

Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan requests for demo question, wishes to play even after the timer goes off on Big B-hosted game show - Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Pic/Twitter

Five years after he made an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir Khan returned to the hot seat on Thursday. As he reunited with Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Amitabh Bachchan at Film City in Goregaon for the shoot of the episode, Khan showed that he had brought his now-famous streak of curiosity along. Although the superstar cleared several rounds of the multiple-choice question quiz show, we hear, the perfectionist insisted on playing the next round even after his time on the show had run out.

A source from the set reveals, "Considering how well-read Aamir is, it wasn't surprising that he cleared several rounds. But as is the practice with episodes featuring celebrities, at the end of an hour, the hooter goes off and the contestant has to bow out of the game. Interestingly, Aamir was eager to know what the next question would have been, had he played on and was keen to test his general knowledge. Bachchan was happy to oblige him. So, for the first time in the 18 years that the show has been on, the KBC team played a demo question for him. However, this bit may be cut out from the final edit."

The source goes on to reveal that Khan could not answer the demo question correctly. "Aamir was impressed that the questions cover a wide range of subjects. He was also told that so far, no question has been repeated on the show. Both Aamir and Big B had a great time on the set, their mutual respect and admiration was evident."

Joining Khan on the show was Gazi Jalaluddin, a 64-year-old who runs two schools and an orphanage in West Bengal. A bright student in his young days, Jalaluddin had to drop out of school due to financial constraints, which, in turn, prompted him to help in educating the poor. "Aamir donated his winnings to Jalaluddin's charity for child education," adds the source.

The episode is expected to air in the first week of November.

